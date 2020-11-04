NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIC stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

