Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.17

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $34,899.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.