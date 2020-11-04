New Relic (NEWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEWR opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,227,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,385 shares of company stock worth $4,343,127 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

