Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Secur.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Colliers Secur. in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSCO. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:NSCO opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.03. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

