Neblio Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $5.06 million and $139,999.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00022693 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00011018 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,059,106 coins and its circulating supply is 16,574,249 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

