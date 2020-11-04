Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of -27.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.