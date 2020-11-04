Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of -947.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Natus Medical by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

