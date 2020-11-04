National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 388.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 523,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

