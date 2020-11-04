National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NNN stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

