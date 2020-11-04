National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NHI. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.