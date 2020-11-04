National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NHI. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

