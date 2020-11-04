National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:GIL opened at C$29.58 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.68.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy acquired 200,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,117,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,640. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries acquired 25,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.19 per share, with a total value of C$679,752.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,641.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.