National Bank Financial Raises Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.21 million and a PE ratio of 20.89. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27.
In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.
About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
