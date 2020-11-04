National Bank Financial Raises Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.21 million and a PE ratio of 20.89. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.