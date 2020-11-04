National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$39.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$44.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

