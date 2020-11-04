Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. Approximately 24,937,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,165,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.