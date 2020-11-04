Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 103,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.62. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

