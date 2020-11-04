Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.