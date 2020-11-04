MonaCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $682,783.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00008896 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbank, Zaif, Bittrex and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $80.66 million and $682,783.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbank, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Zaif and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

