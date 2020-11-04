Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 91278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

In related news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

About Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

