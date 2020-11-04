Minter Network (BIP) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $66,806.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,127,502,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,922,293,351 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

