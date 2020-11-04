MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $40.46 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $249,348.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,783. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

