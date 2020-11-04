Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $6.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTD stock opened at $1,065.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,080.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $876.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,208. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.