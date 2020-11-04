Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 965,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.