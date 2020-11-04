Meredith (MDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

