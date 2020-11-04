Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.41. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

