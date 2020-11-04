Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

NYSE MLM opened at $276.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

