Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 19th

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Marlin Business Services has a payout ratio of -38.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

