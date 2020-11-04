MarineMax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HZO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.03 on Monday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $692.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,092,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 931.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 155,597 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

