Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.56

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 903585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 million and a PE ratio of -37.31.

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

