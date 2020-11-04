Main Street Capital (MAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

