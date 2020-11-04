MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches Market Cap of $55.61 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Poloniex. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $55.61 million and $260,118.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.