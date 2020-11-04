Litecoin Cash Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $55,277.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00946853 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,669.09 or 0.99087108 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 697,257,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.