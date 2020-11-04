Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.91 million. On average, analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGF.A opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

