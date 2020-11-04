Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

