LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 1,014 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

