LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 1,014 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

