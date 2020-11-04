LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

