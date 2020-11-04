LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

