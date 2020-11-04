LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,381,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,363. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

