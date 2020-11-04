Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.