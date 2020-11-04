Lemonade Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 3,598 call options.

LMND opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $129,000.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

