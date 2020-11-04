LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

LMAT opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $706.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,576 shares of company stock worth $2,196,304. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

