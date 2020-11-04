Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

LEG stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

