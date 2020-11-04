Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $4,760,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

