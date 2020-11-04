Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.
Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $4,760,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.
