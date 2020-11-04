Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,557.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
