Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,557.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

