KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSHB shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.
OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.
