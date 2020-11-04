Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €52.25 ($61.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -629.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.68. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

