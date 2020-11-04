Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Koss alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Koss stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Koss has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.