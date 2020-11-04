Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.