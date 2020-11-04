Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has been given a €4.00 ($4.71) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.77 ($6.79).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €5.03 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.31 and a 200-day moving average of €4.77.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

