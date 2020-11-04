Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. Kirby has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Kirby by 562.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

